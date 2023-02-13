Fisker Inc. [FSR] moved down -8.82: Why It’s Important

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.18%. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Fisker Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Webcast.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles – today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, February 27, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

Over the last 12 months, FSR stock dropped by -46.79%. The one-year Fisker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.96. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.30 billion, with 303.23 million shares outstanding and 175.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, FSR stock reached a trading volume of 10040658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on FSR stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29854.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.18. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -16.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 8.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -310615.09 and a Gross Margin at -3072.64. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444661.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $587 million, or 47.20% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,313,592, which is approximately 11.352% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,276,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.06 million in FSR stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $49.67 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 19,119,271 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 14,964,751 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 53,304,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,388,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,585,045 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,985,397 shares during the same period.