Expion360 Inc. [XPON] Revenue clocked in at $7.05 million, up 33.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Expion360 Inc. [NASDAQ: XPON] closed the trading session at $3.08 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.35, while the highest price level was $3.75. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Expion360 Selected by Cube Series as Exclusive Supplier of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Ultralightweight Foldable Camper.

Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries and power system components for a new ultra-lightweight, hard sided foldable camper for light duty trucks manufactured by Cube Series.

Expion360 state-of-the-art 120Ah e360 Li-ion batteries will provide high-capacity, energy-dense storage for the Cube Series newly introduced camper. Each camper can be equipped with up to three Expion360 batteries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.91 percent and weekly performance of 51.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 94.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 105.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, XPON reached to a volume of 60306591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expion360 Inc. [XPON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expion360 Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

XPON stock trade performance evaluation

Expion360 Inc. [XPON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.72. With this latest performance, XPON shares gained by 94.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for Expion360 Inc. [XPON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7300, while it was recorded at 2.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4100 for the last 200 days.

Expion360 Inc. [XPON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expion360 Inc. [XPON] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +36.43. Expion360 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,076.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.13.

Expion360 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

Expion360 Inc. [XPON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of XPON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPON stocks are: PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 30,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 50.80% of the total institutional ownership; EIDELMAN VIRANT CAPITAL, holding 14,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in XPON stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $39000.0 in XPON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expion360 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Expion360 Inc. [NASDAQ:XPON] by around 25,276 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 11,367 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 36,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPON stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,318 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,367 shares during the same period.