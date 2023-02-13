Exelon Corporation [EXC] moved up 1.80: Why It’s Important

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price surged by 1.80 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on February 8, 2023 that ComEd Helps Chicago Auto Show Go Electric, Helps Customers Navigate EV Purchasing.

EV test track powered by ComEd is open to Chicago Auto Show attendees from Feb. 11-20.

Attendees at this year’s Chicago Auto Show will have the opportunity to experience electric vehicles (EVs) firsthand at the Chicago Drives Electric Track powered by ComEd. The ComEd-sponsored test track will feature EVs from BMW Cadillac, Chevrolet, Nissan and Volkswagen to give drivers who are considering an EV the chance to ride in one and help aid their decision to make the switch.

A sum of 8817943 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.83M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $40.76 and dropped to a low of $39.885 until finishing in the latest session at $40.71.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.24. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.26, while it was recorded at 40.54 for the last single week of trading, and 42.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,983 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,771,885, which is approximately 1.659% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 90,928,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.18 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 508 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 62,053,931 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 62,972,308 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 685,160,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 810,186,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,639,358 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,173,223 shares during the same period.