Evercore ISI lifts Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.485 during the day while it closed the day at $16.44. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live audio webcast of its conference call to review its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended January 31, 2023.

The call is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, at 5:00 p.m. CT (6:00 p.m. ET), and the webcast will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/2023Q1Webcast.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock has also gained 0.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPE stock has inclined by 16.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.07% and gained 3.01% year-on date.

The market cap for HPE stock reached $20.82 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.34M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 14019806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HPE stock. On June 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPE shares from 18 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE stock trade performance evaluation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.20, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading, and 14.63 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 5.57%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,236 million, or 85.40% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,800,164, which is approximately -0.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,262,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in HPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly 2.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 65,797,256 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 86,537,785 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 896,060,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,048,395,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,338,414 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 6,569,026 shares during the same period.