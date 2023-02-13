Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain 8.17% so far this year. What now?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] traded at a high on 02/10/23, posting a 0.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.84. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Energy Transfer Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Distribution Represents Approximate 75 Percent Increase Compared to Prior Year.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.305 per Energy Transfer common unit ($1.22 on an annualized basis) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, which will be paid on February 21, 2023 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9579618 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Transfer LP stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for ET stock reached $39.41 billion, with 3.09 billion shares outstanding and 2.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.17M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 9579618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 11.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ET stock performed recently?

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.37, while it was recorded at 12.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.63 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.07. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.39.

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -4.10%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

There are presently around $14,794 million, or 43.90% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 178,180,788, which is approximately -4.545% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 82,396,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in ET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $810.45 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 1.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 459 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 47,904,199 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 88,073,540 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 1,016,219,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,152,197,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,386,160 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,805,960 shares during the same period.