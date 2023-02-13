DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Revenue clocked in at $1.86 billion, up 40.39% YTD: What’s Next?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] price plunged by -3.27 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on February 6, 2023 that AGS Partners with DraftKings Casino to Offer Award-Nominated Online Slot Games.

PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS or “the Company”), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced a new online game content partnership with DraftKings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG). Per the terms of the arrangement, AGS will provide DraftKings Casino with over 20 of its proprietary slot titles to help turbocharge DKNG’s North American i-casino operations.

AGS currently has over 10 titles live with DKNG in New Jersey, including popular player-favorites River Dragons®, Fu Nan Fu Nu™, Rakin’ Bacon!®, Jade Wins®, Capital Gains®, and two games from the Imperial 88® game family: Peacock Beauty® and Tiger Lord®. Additional new titles are scheduled to go live in the months ahead, including the planned release of the highly acclaimed Golden Wins Deluxe® game theme, which is nominated in the 5th Annual Eilers & Krejik Gaming (EKG) Slot Awards in the iGaming category for top-performing new online game.

A sum of 14587259 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.36M shares. DraftKings Inc. shares reached a high of $16.365 and dropped to a low of $15.56 until finishing in the latest session at $15.99.

The one-year DKNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.46. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $20.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.22. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 22.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.84, while it was recorded at 16.93 for the last single week of trading, and 14.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DraftKings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

DKNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,124 million, or 58.20% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,263,897, which is approximately 1.826% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,032,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $400.26 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $231.22 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly -1.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 44,574,668 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 32,377,963 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 180,978,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,931,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,599,348 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 6,858,778 shares during the same period.