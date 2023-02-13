Deutsche Bank slashes price target on The Coca-Cola Company [KO] – find out why.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] closed the trading session at $59.62 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.88, while the highest price level was $59.90. The company report on January 12, 2023 that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company Also Announces Presentation at Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference.

The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results Feb. 14 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.27 percent and weekly performance of -0.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.87M shares, KO reached to a volume of 14365076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $68.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $66 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on KO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 59.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KO stock trade performance evaluation

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.13, while it was recorded at 59.84 for the last single week of trading, and 61.62 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.76.

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 5.45%.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $179,086 million, or 71.50% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 368,192,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.95 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.0 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 0.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,452 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 82,572,557 shares. Additionally, 1,123 investors decreased positions by around 68,984,786 shares, while 365 investors held positions by with 2,852,230,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,003,788,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 222 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,561,657 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,223,805 shares during the same period.