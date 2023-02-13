CSX Corporation [CSX] is 1.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] closed the trading session at $31.57 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.87, while the highest price level was $31.6598. The company report on February 10, 2023 that CSX Reaches Agreement with IAM and NCFO on Paid Sick Leave for Railroad Workers.

The agreements were reached with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents railroad machinists, and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO), which represents the company’s utility workers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.90 percent and weekly performance of -2.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.33M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 10760893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $34.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $38 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CSX stock trade performance evaluation

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.63, while it was recorded at 31.80 for the last single week of trading, and 30.99 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.27. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.99.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 9.08%.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,200 million, or 76.00% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,039,609, which is approximately -0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,888,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.35 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.11 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -10.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

665 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 81,379,587 shares. Additionally, 627 investors decreased positions by around 134,269,823 shares, while 298 investors held positions by with 1,311,121,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,526,771,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,172,030 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 7,380,305 shares during the same period.