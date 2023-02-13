Credit Suisse lifts Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price plunged by -0.64 percent to reach at -$0.63. The company report on February 8, 2023 that S&P Global and AWS to Pioneer Next Generation Technology for Global Markets.

Companies announce new multi-year strategic collaboration.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced a new multi-year strategic collaboration agreement. With AWS as its preferred cloud provider, S&P Global will enhance its cloud infrastructure, accelerate business growth, engineer new innovations for key industry segments, and help their customers navigate rapidly changing market conditions.

A sum of 52661877 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 80.99M shares. Amazon.com Inc. shares reached a high of $98.8163 and dropped to a low of $96.23 until finishing in the latest session at $97.61.

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.36. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $136.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $140 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $121 to $118, while UBS kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 140 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.99, while it was recorded at 100.04 for the last single week of trading, and 110.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AMZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 46.00%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $578,890 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 712,070,069, which is approximately 1.499% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 582,127,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.82 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $32.2 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,998 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 259,014,257 shares. Additionally, 1,987 investors decreased positions by around 206,246,867 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 5,465,380,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,930,641,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,785,828 shares, while 200 institutional investors sold positions of 15,004,987 shares during the same period.