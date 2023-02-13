Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain 3.29% so far this year. What now?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] price surged by 3.97 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Apollo Announces Launch of ATLAS SP Partners in Connection with a Close of the Credit Suisse Securitized Products Group Transaction.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ATLAS SP Partners Launches as Standalone Securitized Credit Origination Platform to Accelerate Growth in Multi-trillion-dollar Asset Backed Finance Market.

The one-year CS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.88. The average equity rating for CS stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 102.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.12.

CS Stock Performance Analysis:

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.80. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -8.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $300 million, or 2.80% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,414,081, which is approximately -2.013% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, holding 6,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.72 million in CS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $20.14 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 19.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 34,769,787 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 16,264,421 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 44,430,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,465,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,689,498 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,107,449 shares during the same period.