Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Stock trading around $57.09 per share: What’s Next?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] traded at a low on 02/10/23, posting a -4.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.09. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Coinbase Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2022 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Starting on February 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17328838 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coinbase Global Inc. stands at 10.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.86%.

The market cap for COIN stock reached $13.53 billion, with 223.92 million shares outstanding and 175.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.29M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 17328838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $62.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 6.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.12.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.50. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 30.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.47, while it was recorded at 66.43 for the last single week of trading, and 62.87 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

There are presently around $6,221 million, or 59.30% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,180,856, which is approximately 3.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C., holding 10,864,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $620.25 million in COIN stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $524.62 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 19.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 13,522,706 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 11,224,007 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 84,228,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,974,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,016,252 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 3,220,323 shares during the same period.