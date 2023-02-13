C3.ai Inc. [AI] Stock trading around $22.99 per share: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] gained 2.22% or 0.5 points to close at $22.99 with a heavy trading volume of 24271775 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that C3 AI Provides Mission-Critical AI Solutions for the United States Air Force Crowd-Sourced Flight Data Program.

The program discovers and resolves anomalies in fielded weapon systems while providing government-owned high-fidelity data to various national agencies.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, was awarded a contract in partnership with Intelligent Waves LLC to provide mission-critical AI applications for the U.S. Air Force Crowd-Sourced Flight Data Program.

It opened the trading session at $22.31, the shares rose to $23.5891 and dropped to $21.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AI points out that the company has recorded 2.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -126.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.53M shares, AI reached to a volume of 24271775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $15.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79.

Trading performance analysis for AI stock

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.17. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 93.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.52 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 24.75 for the last single week of trading, and 15.97 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.59 and a Gross Margin at +74.79. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.23.

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $1,037 million, or 44.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,138,390, which is approximately 1.064% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,650,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.87 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $131.45 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 3.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 4,491,619 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 9,773,983 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 30,838,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,103,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,406,648 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,580,319 shares during the same period.