BP p.l.c. [BP] is 16.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] price surged by 2.78 percent to reach at $1.1.

Financial information at and for the period ended December 31, 2022 presented herein is preliminary. Complete financial results for the period will be published by the Company on Form 6-K within the standard timeframes prescribed by applicable SEC and exchange rules.

A sum of 19768257 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.98M shares. BP p.l.c. shares reached a high of $40.85 and dropped to a low of $40.32 until finishing in the latest session at $40.65.

The one-year BP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.07. The average equity rating for BP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $41.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $37 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock. On November 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BP shares from 31 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BP Stock Performance Analysis:

BP p.l.c. [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.65. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 16.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.53 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.30, while it was recorded at 38.29 for the last single week of trading, and 31.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BP p.l.c. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +22.58. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.03.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 28.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -4.00%.

BP p.l.c. [BP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,758 million, or 9.90% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 27,060,391, which is approximately 2.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 24,249,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $985.74 million in BP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $673.56 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 3.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 25,866,453 shares. Additionally, 476 investors decreased positions by around 30,446,371 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 232,929,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,242,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,668,125 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 6,011,559 shares during the same period.