Baxter International Inc. [BAX] moved up 2.02: Why It’s Important

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] closed the trading session at $40.95 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.87, while the highest price level was $41.59.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.66 percent and weekly performance of -12.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 12300042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $48.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On December 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 68 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

BAX stock trade performance evaluation

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.14 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.36, while it was recorded at 43.51 for the last single week of trading, and 58.58 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +34.61. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.87.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 2.81%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,869 million, or 89.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 58,992,617, which is approximately -4.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,705,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in BAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.78 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 6.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 47,266,003 shares. Additionally, 505 investors decreased positions by around 37,255,855 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 351,839,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,361,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,548,196 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 4,770,873 shares during the same period.