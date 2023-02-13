AT&T Inc. [T] Is Currently 0.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.53% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.83%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Continued strong subscriber growth.

Over the last 12 months, T stock rose by 2.81%. The one-year AT&T Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.75. The average equity rating for T stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $135.22 billion, with 7.15 billion shares outstanding and 7.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.65M shares, T stock reached a trading volume of 24922104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $21.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 134.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

T Stock Performance Analysis:

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.14, while it was recorded at 19.21 for the last single week of trading, and 18.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AT&T Inc. Fundamentals:

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

T Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 0.76%.

AT&T Inc. [T] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71,524 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 606,925,483, which is approximately 1.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 495,169,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.44 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.36 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,204 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 174,620,374 shares. Additionally, 1,154 investors decreased positions by around 190,498,389 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 3,385,464,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,750,583,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,526,209 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 25,669,030 shares during the same period.