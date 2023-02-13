AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Is Currently -0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.50 during the day while it closed the day at $11.35. The company report on February 8, 2023 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for February 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for February 2023. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of February 28, 2023.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

AGNC Investment Corp. stock has also loss -5.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGNC stock has inclined by 31.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.49% and gained 9.66% year-on date.

The market cap for AGNC stock reached $6.58 billion, with 574.60 million shares outstanding and 571.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.69M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 15939757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.25 to $13.25, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on AGNC stock. On May 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 13.50 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.85.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.80 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.84, while it was recorded at 11.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.10 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,708 million, or 43.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,355,072, which is approximately 11.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,383,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.85 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $144.65 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 35,317,323 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 28,048,636 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 175,198,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,564,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,996,804 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 11,157,100 shares during the same period.