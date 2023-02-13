AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell -5.92% so far this year. What now?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.72%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that AbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Reports Full-Year Diluted EPS of $6.63 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 2.8 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $13.77, an Increase of 16.4 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.39 Per Share related to 2022 Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense1.

Delivers Full-Year Net Revenues of $58.054 Billion, an Increase of 3.3 Percent on a Reported Basis and 5.1 Percent on an Operational Basis.

Over the last 12 months, ABBV stock rose by 6.18%. The one-year AbbVie Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.81. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $262.97 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, ABBV stock reached a trading volume of 8952654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $163.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ABBV shares from 178 to 162.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.62, while it was recorded at 147.10 for the last single week of trading, and 149.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.05 and a Gross Margin at +84.72. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ABBV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -3.38%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $183,783 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 158,317,552, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,960,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.22 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.78 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 0.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,444 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 48,650,240 shares. Additionally, 1,379 investors decreased positions by around 46,892,304 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 1,113,157,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,208,700,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 228 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,523,803 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,247,030 shares during the same period.