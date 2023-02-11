Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $101

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] gained 4.80% or 4.97 points to close at $108.59 with a heavy trading volume of 7108586 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Wynn Resorts Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $600 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Wynn Resorts Finance 7.125% Senior Notes due 2031.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (“Wynn Resorts”) (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today the pricing by Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC (“Wynn Resorts Finance”) and its subsidiary Wynn Resorts Capital Corp. (“Wynn Resorts Capital” and, together with Wynn Resorts Finance, the “Issuers”), each an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) in a private offering.

Wynn Resorts Finance plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, (i) to purchase any and all of the 2025 WRF Notes that are validly tendered and accepted for payment pursuant to the tender offer commenced by Wynn Resorts Finance on the date hereof, (ii) to redeem any 2025 WRF Notes that remain outstanding upon completion of the tender offer and (iii) to pay related fees and expenses. This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell the 2025 WRF Notes.

It opened the trading session at $109.21, the shares rose to $111.77 and dropped to $107.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WYNN points out that the company has recorded 66.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -116.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, WYNN reached to a volume of 7108586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $102.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $71 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24.

Trading performance analysis for WYNN stock

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.11 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.13, while it was recorded at 104.33 for the last single week of trading, and 70.85 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $7,938 million, or 66.40% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,424,780, which is approximately 0.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,112,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $989.48 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $871.87 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 7.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

234 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 5,944,312 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 6,094,882 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 61,065,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,104,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,940,077 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,345,742 shares during the same period.