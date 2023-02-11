why JFrog Ltd. [FROG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.90

JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ: FROG] price plunged by -1.75 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on February 8, 2023 that JFrog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results.

Total Fiscal Year 2022 Revenues of $280 million; up 35% Year-over-Year.

Total Fiscal Year 2022 Cloud Revenues of $80 million; up 60% Year-over-Year.

A sum of 2953772 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 640.16K shares. JFrog Ltd. shares reached a high of $23.66 and dropped to a low of $22.40 until finishing in the latest session at $23.58.

The one-year FROG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.41. The average equity rating for FROG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JFrog Ltd. [FROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FROG shares is $28.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for JFrog Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $28 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for JFrog Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on FROG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JFrog Ltd. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for FROG in the course of the last twelve months was 89.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

FROG Stock Performance Analysis:

JFrog Ltd. [FROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.50. With this latest performance, FROG shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for JFrog Ltd. [FROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.03, while it was recorded at 24.80 for the last single week of trading, and 22.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JFrog Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JFrog Ltd. [FROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.45 and a Gross Margin at +79.28. JFrog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.33.

JFrog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,220 million, or 66.00% of FROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FROG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,056,555, which is approximately 3.778% of the company’s market cap and around 19.00% of the total institutional ownership; INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, holding 4,748,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.96 million in FROG stocks shares; and SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., currently with $94.71 million in FROG stock with ownership of nearly -25.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ:FROG] by around 6,394,231 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 5,213,145 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 40,137,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,744,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FROG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,727,414 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 590,489 shares during the same period.