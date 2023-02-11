Vistra Corp. [VST] Revenue clocked in at $13.17 billion, down -2.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] loss -0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $22.69 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Vistra Announces Expansion of its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Julie Lagacy.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced a new addition to its board of directors. Effective today, Julie Lagacy has been appointed as independent director. She will serve on the board’s Sustainability & Risk Committee and the Social Responsibility & Compensation Committee. Lagacy’s appointment will expand Vistra’s board to 11 members.

“We are pleased to welcome Julie to our board of directors,” said Scott Helm, Vistra’s chairman of the board. “Her extensive leadership, particularly in the fields of strategy, sustainability, and cybersecurity further enhance and balance the diverse skills on the board. We look forward to benefitting from her expertise as Vistra continues its leadership role in the energy transition through the responsible transformation of its fleet.”.

Vistra Corp. represents 413.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.19 billion with the latest information. VST stock price has been found in the range of $22.69 to $23.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 2709210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $31.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for VST stock

Vistra Corp. [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.20, while it was recorded at 22.93 for the last single week of trading, and 23.79 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vistra Corp. [VST]

There are presently around $8,220 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,243,621, which is approximately -5.983% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,880,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.22 million in VST stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $576.32 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 24,548,111 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 47,622,432 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 290,114,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,284,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,946,249 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 19,290,734 shares during the same period.