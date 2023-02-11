UBS lifts Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] price plunged by -5.67 percent to reach at -$1.99. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Univar Solutions to Expand Central American Presence and Enhance Ingredients and Specialties Offerings with ChemSol Acquisition.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Acquisition further strengthens product portfolio in beauty and personal care, food, pharmaceutical, CASE and other key growth industries .

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that it has acquired ChemSol Group (“ChemSol”), a leading ingredients and specialty chemicals distributor operating in Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, and Honduras.

A sum of 2444904 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. Univar Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $34.75 and dropped to a low of $32.99 until finishing in the latest session at $33.12.

The one-year UNVR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.72. The average equity rating for UNVR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $35.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Univar Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

UNVR Stock Performance Analysis:

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, UNVR shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.00, while it was recorded at 34.73 for the last single week of trading, and 28.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Univar Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.02 and a Gross Margin at +22.96. Univar Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.01.

Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

UNVR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 15.36%.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,219 million, or 99.90% of UNVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,019,102, which is approximately 1.232% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,559,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.46 million in UNVR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $515.58 million in UNVR stock with ownership of nearly -0.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Univar Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR] by around 16,650,195 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 23,390,427 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 117,531,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,572,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNVR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,253,317 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,137,136 shares during the same period.