Market Analysts see Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] gaining to $47. Time to buy?

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.47%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Royalty Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the months of February and March:.

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Thursday, February 16 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, RPRX stock dropped by -5.10%. The one-year Royalty Pharma plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.36. The average equity rating for RPRX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.00 billion, with 439.29 million shares outstanding and 331.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, RPRX stock reached a trading volume of 2558199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $53.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPRX in the course of the last twelve months was 294.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

RPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, RPRX shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.87, while it was recorded at 38.38 for the last single week of trading, and 41.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royalty Pharma plc Fundamentals:

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

RPRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 11.10%.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,968 million, or 68.40% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 50,186,161, which is approximately -2.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 42,957,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in RPRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.33 billion in RPRX stock with ownership of nearly 6.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

175 institutional holders increased their position in Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ:RPRX] by around 22,814,092 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 21,438,825 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 244,837,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,090,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPRX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,992,023 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,778 shares during the same period.