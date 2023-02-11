Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] Is Currently 3.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] surged by $2.67 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $79.66 during the day while it closed the day at $77.30. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations.

Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock has also loss -0.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CDAY stock has inclined by 33.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.16% and gained 20.50% year-on date.

The market cap for CDAY stock reached $12.15 billion, with 153.19 million shares outstanding and 152.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, CDAY reached a trading volume of 4214286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDAY shares is $73.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $54 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CDAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 159.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CDAY stock trade performance evaluation

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, CDAY shares gained by 22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.45, while it was recorded at 75.35 for the last single week of trading, and 60.11 for the last 200 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +48.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 44.50%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,484 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 21,500,521, which is approximately 4.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,417,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in CDAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.28 billion in CDAY stock with ownership of nearly 4.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY] by around 11,268,068 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 11,637,435 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 138,598,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,504,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,330,108 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,375,047 shares during the same period.