XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Revenue clocked in at $13.11 billion, up 13.67% YTD: What’s Next?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] closed the trading session at $37.84 on 02/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.26, while the highest price level was $44.00. The company report on February 8, 2023 that XPO Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Reports fourth quarter growth in North American LTL year-over-year, including 26% increase in operating income and 20% increase in adjusted EBITDA.

Achieves fourth quarter tonnage growth year-over-year in North American LTL.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.67 percent and weekly performance of -13.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, XPO reached to a volume of 6009369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $49.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $44 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $35, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on XPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

XPO stock trade performance evaluation

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.88. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.40, while it was recorded at 42.37 for the last single week of trading, and 32.60 for the last 200 days.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60.

XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 6.60%.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,978 million, or 93.10% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 12,675,369, which is approximately 13.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,790,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.31 million in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $394.75 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly 3.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 12,347,454 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 4,998,577 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 87,774,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,120,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,562,179 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,098 shares during the same period.