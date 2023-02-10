Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Stock trading around $67.32 per share: What’s Next?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] price plunged by -0.78 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Xcel Energy Named a World’s Most Admired Company for 10th Consecutive Year.

Minneapolis-based utility recognized by Fortune magazine for innovation, social responsibility and more.

For the tenth year in a row, Xcel Energy has been honored as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine. The Minneapolis-based utility ranked first in social responsibility and quality of management, placing second overall among the most admired gas and electric companies in the country.

A sum of 2926407 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.78M shares. Xcel Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $68.34 and dropped to a low of $67.18 until finishing in the latest session at $67.32.

The one-year XEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.33. The average equity rating for XEL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $74.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

XEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.80, while it was recorded at 68.17 for the last single week of trading, and 70.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xcel Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.35. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

XEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.54%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,714 million, or 79.90% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,106,863, which is approximately 1.829% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,652,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.39 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly 2.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 24,202,380 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 21,886,597 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 380,446,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,535,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,648,327 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,298,278 shares during the same period.