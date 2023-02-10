why TELUS Corporation [TU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.95

TELUS Corporation [NYSE: TU] loss -3.74% on the last trading session, reaching $20.10 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2023 that TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

TELUS Corporation represents 1.43 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.96 billion with the latest information. TU stock price has been found in the range of $20.015 to $20.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, TU reached a trading volume of 4320001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TELUS Corporation [TU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $24.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for TELUS Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for TELUS Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TELUS Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 401.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for TU stock

TELUS Corporation [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, TU shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for TELUS Corporation [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.59, while it was recorded at 20.89 for the last single week of trading, and 21.99 for the last 200 days.

TELUS Corporation [TU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TELUS Corporation [TU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +18.09. TELUS Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

TELUS Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

TELUS Corporation [TU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELUS Corporation go to 17.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TELUS Corporation [TU]

There are presently around $14,450 million, or 57.41% of TU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 146,815,156, which is approximately 4.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 55,063,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in TU stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $1.06 billion in TU stock with ownership of nearly -17.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TELUS Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in TELUS Corporation [NYSE:TU] by around 58,511,775 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 45,750,547 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 614,663,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 718,925,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TU stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,752,952 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 12,362,518 shares during the same period.