why NiSource Inc. [NI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.64

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $26.93 during the day while it closed the day at $26.33. The company report on February 6, 2023 that NiSource to release financial results and host conference call on February 22.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced that the company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to review its fourth quarter 2022 financial results and provide a general business update. NiSource will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before U.S. financial markets open on February 22.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on February 22 by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the webcast and news release.

NiSource Inc. stock has also loss -5.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NI stock has inclined by 5.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.47% and lost -3.98% year-on date.

The market cap for NI stock reached $10.87 billion, with 406.50 million shares outstanding and 404.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 3353005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $30.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NI stock. On February 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 29 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NI stock trade performance evaluation

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.50, while it was recorded at 26.99 for the last single week of trading, and 28.25 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.71 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 6.70%.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,952 million, or 94.60% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,224,392, which is approximately -2.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,079,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $598.55 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly -12.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 27,025,192 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 40,741,599 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 310,214,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,981,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,734,730 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,193,812 shares during the same period.