why Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.40

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] traded at a high on 02/09/23, posting a 7.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.07. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Hims & Hers to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 27, 2023.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 27, 2023. The company will host a live conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 510-2630 for U.S. participants and (646) 960-0137 for international participants, referencing conference ID 1704296. A live audio webcast will be available at https://investors.forhims.com and will be archived for one year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4278874 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hims & Hers Health Inc. stands at 6.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.04%.

The market cap for HIMS stock reached $1.99 billion, with 205.23 million shares outstanding and 155.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 4278874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8.50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on HIMS stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HIMS shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has HIMS stock performed recently?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.01. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 33.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.09 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.10, while it was recorded at 8.34 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.31 and a Gross Margin at +73.72. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.38.

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]

There are presently around $1,055 million, or 58.20% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,115,192, which is approximately -0.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,396,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.29 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, currently with $92.53 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 10,307,965 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 6,285,973 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 99,688,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,282,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,248,747 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,193,226 shares during the same period.