why Danaher Corporation [DHR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $302.80

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] loss -2.61% on the last trading session, reaching $255.11 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Danaher Announces New Environmental and Applied Solutions Company to Be Named Veralto.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (“Danaher”) today announced that Veralto Corporation (“Veralto” or the “Company”) will be the name of the separate public company Danaher intends to create in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Veralto will be comprised of an outstanding collection of market-leading brands in Danaher’s Environmental and Applied Solutions (EAS) segment: Hach, ChemTreat, Trojan, OTT HydroMet, and McCrometer from Danaher’s Water Quality Platform and Videojet, Esko, X-Rite Pantone and Linx from the Product Identification Platform. In 2022 the EAS segment generated revenue of approximately $4.8 billion and has a global team of approximately 16,000 associates. As a standalone entity, Veralto is expected to have an investment-grade credit rating. The new company will be led by Jennifer L. Honeycutt, who will become President and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Honeycutt currently serves as Danaher Executive Vice President, with responsibility for the EAS segment.

Danaher Corporation represents 728.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $186.37 billion with the latest information. DHR stock price has been found in the range of $254.63 to $263.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 3499279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $302.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Hold rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 7.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for DHR stock

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.75. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 266.42, while it was recorded at 263.33 for the last single week of trading, and 264.63 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 3.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $143,942 million, or 81.00% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,690,131, which is approximately 1.889% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,288,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.32 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.93 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

974 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 25,204,791 shares. Additionally, 906 investors decreased positions by around 24,584,730 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 514,444,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,234,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,053,698 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,716 shares during the same period.