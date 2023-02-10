why Blackstone Inc. [BX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.93

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] closed the trading session at $91.87 on 02/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.92, while the highest price level was $95.9606. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Blackstone to Present at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 12:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.83 percent and weekly performance of -8.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, BX reached to a volume of 4289150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $101.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $88 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $98 to $90, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BX stock. On November 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BX shares from 85.50 to 67.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

BX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.16. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.80, while it was recorded at 95.21 for the last single week of trading, and 94.20 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.66 and a Gross Margin at +98.39. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 10.30%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,621 million, or 64.50% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,339,020, which is approximately 1.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,686,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.99 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 1.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 771 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 33,532,314 shares. Additionally, 709 investors decreased positions by around 25,888,087 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 382,740,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,161,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,257,875 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 5,760,594 shares during the same period.