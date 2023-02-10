Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain 12.88% so far this year. What now?

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] loss -1.35% or -1.01 points to close at $73.99 with a heavy trading volume of 2483482 shares. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Welltower Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced it will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. The Company’s earnings release will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call in the following ways:.

It opened the trading session at $75.55, the shares rose to $75.55 and dropped to $73.615, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WELL points out that the company has recorded -11.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, WELL reached to a volume of 2483482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Welltower Inc. [WELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $78.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $75, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on WELL stock. On November 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WELL shares from 81 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 135.27.

Trading performance analysis for WELL stock

Welltower Inc. [WELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.87, while it was recorded at 74.85 for the last single week of trading, and 74.93 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 21.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Welltower Inc. [WELL]

There are presently around $33,320 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,487,135, which is approximately 2.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,926,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.69 billion in WELL stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $2.97 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly 17.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 31,644,009 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 30,504,659 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 388,182,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,330,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,630,647 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,843,984 shares during the same period.