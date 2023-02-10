Wells Fargo lifts Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.38%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Ballard announces retirement of Duy-Loan Le from Board of Directors.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the retirement of Ms. Duy-Loan Le from the Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective February 28, 2023.

Jim Roche, Ballard’s Chair, commented, “Duy-Loan has been a valued member of the Ballard Board of Directors since 2017. She made important contributions to the Board’s work during this period given her deep insights on technology development and commercialization, and complemented by her integrity, empathy and humanity. We wish Duy-Loan well in her future endeavors.”.

Over the last 12 months, BLDP stock dropped by -34.43%. The one-year Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.36. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.93 billion, with 298.18 million shares outstanding and 251.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, BLDP stock reached a trading volume of 2502645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $8.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $6.50, while TD Securities kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.38. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.74, while it was recorded at 6.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.40.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $473 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,604,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.92 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $20.75 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 0.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 8,886,215 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 17,224,602 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 50,726,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,837,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 618,207 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,693,740 shares during the same period.