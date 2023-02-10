Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] moved up 44.56: Why It’s Important

Wearable Devices Ltd. [NASDAQ: WLDS] traded at a high on 02/09/23, posting a 44.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.91. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Wearable Devices Receives Approval for $900,000 Grant Budget for Developing a Manufacturing Process of its AI-based Neural Input Products.

The non- dilutive grant for the program was given by the Israel Innovation Authority.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 63385880 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wearable Devices Ltd. stands at 17.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.49%.

The market cap for WLDS stock reached $13.90 million, with 14.84 million shares outstanding and 5.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 325.68K shares, WLDS reached a trading volume of 63385880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wearable Devices Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 220.57.

How has WLDS stock performed recently?

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.27.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.09 for Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5837, while it was recorded at 0.6942 for the last single week of trading.

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1811.27 and a Gross Margin at +89.08. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1840.85.

Wearable Devices Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.30% of WLDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLDS stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 743,641, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.93% of the total institutional ownership; HIDDEN LAKE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 368,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in WLDS stocks shares; and EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $0.26 million in WLDS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Wearable Devices Ltd. [NASDAQ:WLDS] by around 1,527,180 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,839 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,529,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLDS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,527,180 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.