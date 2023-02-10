Wayfair Inc. [W] gain 89.91% so far this year. What now?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] price plunged by -1.68 percent to reach at -$1.07. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Wayfair Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 before the opening of the market on February 23, 2023.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 23 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://bit.ly/3qOzwoJ. The call will also be available via live webcast at http://bit.ly/3YaU6OF. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com.

A sum of 2962432 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.65M shares. Wayfair Inc. shares reached a high of $64.75 and dropped to a low of $61.50 until finishing in the latest session at $62.46.

The one-year W stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.8. The average equity rating for W stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $51.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $63, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on W stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 30 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59.

W Stock Performance Analysis:

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 65.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.80, while it was recorded at 66.14 for the last single week of trading, and 48.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wayfair Inc. Fundamentals:

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Wayfair Inc. [W] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,816 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,065,511, which is approximately 1.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,573,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.48 million in W stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $417.01 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -0.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 8,216,686 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 10,524,837 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 74,374,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,116,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,712,818 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,631 shares during the same period.