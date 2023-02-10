Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] Is Currently -4.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] loss -4.28% on the last trading session, reaching $35.09 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Warner Music Group Corp. Reports Results For Fiscal First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights.

Underlying Growth in Total Streaming Revenue Despite a Challenged Macroeconomic Environment and the Impact of an Additional Week in the Prior-Year Quarter.

Warner Music Group Corp. represents 514.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.29 billion with the latest information. WMG stock price has been found in the range of $32.45 to $35.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, WMG reached a trading volume of 3279146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $37.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Warner Music Group Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $41, while Atlantic Equities kept a Overweight rating on WMG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 116.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 63.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WMG stock

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, WMG shares dropped by -8.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.23, while it was recorded at 36.55 for the last single week of trading, and 29.29 for the last 200 days.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 594.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.23.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 14.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]

There are presently around $4,499 million, or 89.40% of WMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,009,130, which is approximately -1.238% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,165,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.8 million in WMG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $360.88 million in WMG stock with ownership of nearly 0.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Music Group Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ:WMG] by around 14,728,542 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 9,356,279 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 104,134,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,219,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,894,902 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,675,655 shares during the same period.