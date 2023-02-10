Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] loss -1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $246.28 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Inaugural Caterpillar 2022 Lobbying Report Highlights Political and Advocacy Efforts That Help Advance Enterprise Strategy.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has released The Purpose of Engagement, the company’s first Lobbying Report. The inaugural report details how and why Caterpillar participates in the public policy process, advocating for a range of issues that advance the company’s strategy and purpose while providing value to customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

“Our advocacy efforts and political engagements align with our Values in Action, governing laws and our enterprise strategy for long-term profitable growth,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. “Our advocacy is demonstrated through our support of policies that allow us to help our customers build a better, more sustainable world.”.

Caterpillar Inc. represents 525.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $126.69 billion with the latest information. CAT stock price has been found in the range of $245.48 to $251.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 2449932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $249.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $240 to $264. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $230, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CAT stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 196 to 221.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 6.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 61.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.79, while it was recorded at 248.80 for the last single week of trading, and 208.54 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.47. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 13.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $88,351 million, or 70.90% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,573,417, which is approximately -0.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,070,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.87 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.0 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,005 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 12,735,221 shares. Additionally, 906 investors decreased positions by around 14,832,437 shares, while 351 investors held positions by with 331,172,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,740,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,472,003 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,790,265 shares during the same period.