Wall Street Analyst Initiated Surrozen Inc. [SRZN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Surrozen Inc. [NASDAQ: SRZN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 46.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 54.79%. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Surrozen to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Surrozen’s Investor Relations website at investors.surrozen.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

Over the last 12 months, SRZN stock dropped by -50.66%. The one-year Surrozen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.8. The average equity rating for SRZN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.11 million, with 34.97 million shares outstanding and 32.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 889.72K shares, SRZN stock reached a trading volume of 9300742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Surrozen Inc. [SRZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRZN shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRZN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Surrozen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Surrozen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on SRZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surrozen Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

SRZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Surrozen Inc. [SRZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.79. With this latest performance, SRZN shares gained by 87.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.06 for Surrozen Inc. [SRZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6039, while it was recorded at 0.8346 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0486 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Surrozen Inc. Fundamentals:

Surrozen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

SRZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surrozen Inc. go to 29.90%.

Surrozen Inc. [SRZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 70.10% of SRZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRZN stocks are: COLUMN GROUP LLC with ownership of 9,248,129, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.99% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,497,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.95 million in SRZN stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.83 million in SRZN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surrozen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Surrozen Inc. [NASDAQ:SRZN] by around 779,525 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 63,350 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 20,977,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,820,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRZN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,592 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 6,022 shares during the same period.