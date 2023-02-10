Wall Street Analyst Initiated Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ: SMCI] jumped around 1.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $87.00 at the close of the session, up 2.09%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022.

Super Micro Computer Inc. stock is now 5.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMCI Stock saw the intraday high of $93.88 and lowest of $86.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.22, which means current price is +26.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 2464956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $100.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Super Micro Computer Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc. is set at 5.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

How has SMCI stock performed recently?

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.93, while it was recorded at 84.35 for the last single week of trading, and 64.00 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.40. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.44.

Super Micro Computer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]

There are presently around $3,405 million, or 74.30% of SMCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,812,194, which is approximately 4.291% of the company’s market cap and around 12.80% of the total institutional ownership; DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN, holding 4,548,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.73 million in SMCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $287.24 million in SMCI stock with ownership of nearly 2.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Super Micro Computer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ:SMCI] by around 4,633,447 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 3,615,908 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 30,890,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,139,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMCI stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 984,005 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,613,992 shares during the same period.