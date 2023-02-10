Wall Street Analyst Initiated CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. What else is Wall St. saying

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] gained 3.19% or 2.68 points to close at $86.80 with a heavy trading volume of 3076823 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Dates for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.40 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of February 15, 2023.

Additionally, the Company announced that it will report its full year and fourth quarter 2022 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $84.95, the shares rose to $87.26 and dropped to $84.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CF points out that the company has recorded -15.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, CF reached to a volume of 3076823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $110.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $135, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CF stock. On August 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CF shares from 103 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for CF stock

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.99, while it was recorded at 85.42 for the last single week of trading, and 96.44 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $16,031 million, or 97.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,054,325, which is approximately -3.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,754,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.68 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -1.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 13,002,285 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 15,867,970 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 155,820,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,690,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,182,563 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,281,188 shares during the same period.