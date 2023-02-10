Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] slipped around -0.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.95 at the close of the session, down -3.01%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Starwood Capital Group Launches Starwood Impact Investors.

Focused Investment Strategy to Provide Enhanced Access to Capital to Diverse and Women-Owned Real Estate Managers.

Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood Capital”), a global private investment firm with a primary focus on real estate, today announced the launch of Starwood Impact Investors (“SII”), a return-driven strategy that seeks to invest in real estate opportunities controlled by women and diverse owners and operators across the United States.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock is now 8.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STWD Stock saw the intraday high of $20.825 and lowest of $19.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.06, which means current price is +8.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 2791651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $24.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for STWD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.00.

How has STWD stock performed recently?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.95, while it was recorded at 20.83 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.32. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54.

Earnings analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Insider trade positions for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $2,744 million, or 46.70% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,349,821, which is approximately 1.766% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,363,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.39 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $136.54 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly -4.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 6,147,732 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 31,618,268 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 99,783,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,549,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,048,865 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,578,491 shares during the same period.