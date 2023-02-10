Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.73 during the day while it closed the day at $3.48. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Rite Aid Corporation Names Elizabeth “Busy” Burr Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Heyward Donigan Departs from the Company as President and CEO.

Rite Aid Corporation stock has also loss -8.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RAD stock has declined by -36.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.14% and gained 4.19% year-on date.

The market cap for RAD stock reached $199.82 million, with 54.79 million shares outstanding and 54.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, RAD reached a trading volume of 2493296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $21 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $27, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on RAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

RAD stock trade performance evaluation

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.90. With this latest performance, RAD shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97 million, or 52.30% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,138,884, which is approximately -10.112% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,031,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.03 million in RAD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $9.82 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly 0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 3,391,830 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 7,611,421 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 16,764,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,767,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,143,314 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,125,369 shares during the same period.