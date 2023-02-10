Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] traded at a low on 02/09/23, posting a -11.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.58. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Julie Cullivan Joins Astra Board of Directors.

Information technology and cybersecurity leader appointed to Audit Committee.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (NASDAQ: ASTR), a provider of products and services to the global space industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Julie Cullivan to the Astra Board of Directors effective February 1, 2023. Ms. Cullivan will also join Astra’s Audit Committee.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2608438 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Astra Space Inc. stands at 10.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.54%.

The market cap for ASTR stock reached $153.05 million, with 266.33 million shares outstanding and 200.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, ASTR reached a trading volume of 2608438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]?

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ASTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has ASTR stock performed recently?

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.66. With this latest performance, ASTR shares gained by 23.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5246, while it was recorded at 0.6522 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1446 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.42.

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

There are presently around $53 million, or 44.00% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: ACME, LLC with ownership of 29,450,003, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,702,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.62 million in ASTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.95 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly 49.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astra Space Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 15,309,550 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 20,377,096 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 55,320,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,007,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,664,229 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,700,222 shares during the same period.