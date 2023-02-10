Ventas Inc. [VTR] is 12.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] loss -2.56% or -1.33 points to close at $50.55 with a heavy trading volume of 2886263 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Ventas Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Provides 2023 Outlook.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $51.99, the shares rose to $52.25 and dropped to $50.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTR points out that the company has recorded -1.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, VTR reached to a volume of 2886263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $53.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $55 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTR stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VTR shares from 58 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 99.02.

Trading performance analysis for VTR stock

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.62. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.84, while it was recorded at 51.68 for the last single week of trading, and 48.23 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77 and a Gross Margin at +19.89. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $18,746 million, or 95.10% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,333,695, which is approximately 0.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,182,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in VTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.46 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 19,115,698 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 17,321,004 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 334,404,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,841,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,073,319 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,654,979 shares during the same period.