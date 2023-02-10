Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] Stock trading around $23.79 per share: What’s Next?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [NYSE: MODG] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.67 during the day while it closed the day at $23.79. The company report on February 9, 2023 that TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS.

Record Revenue Reflects Continued Strength Across All Operating Segments.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stock has also loss -7.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MODG stock has inclined by 25.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.19% and gained 20.46% year-on date.

The market cap for MODG stock reached $4.46 billion, with 184.80 million shares outstanding and 152.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, MODG reached a trading volume of 2454256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $33.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

MODG stock trade performance evaluation

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.72. With this latest performance, MODG shares gained by 13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.94, while it was recorded at 24.58 for the last single week of trading, and 21.21 for the last 200 days.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.62.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. go to 12.00%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,503 million, or 80.80% of MODG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MODG stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 21,175,226, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,362,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.49 million in MODG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $308.89 million in MODG stock with ownership of nearly 3.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [NYSE:MODG] by around 13,066,041 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 11,283,823 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 122,889,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,239,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MODG stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,375,938 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,322,173 shares during the same period.