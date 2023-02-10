Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] is -63.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] traded at a low on 02/09/23, posting a -53.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”) (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 20,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share is being sold to the public at a price of $0.25 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for the continued sales expansion of its first commercial product, ClearUP®, for sinus relief (including the penetration of healthcare professional networks), and clinical and regulatory costs for the expansion of existing and new product candidates. Although the Company, from time to time, evaluates potential strategic investments and acquisitions, it does not have any definitive agreements in place to make any such acquisitions at this current time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10710638 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at 21.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.94%.

The market cap for TIVC stock reached $2.05 million, with 9.68 million shares outstanding and 6.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 87.95K shares, TIVC reached a trading volume of 10710638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has TIVC stock performed recently?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -67.59. With this latest performance, TIVC shares dropped by -62.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.14 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7931, while it was recorded at 0.5978 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5569 for the last 200 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -483.02 and a Gross Margin at -11.75. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -728.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.54.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of TIVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIVC stocks are: ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 8,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.12% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 7,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in TIVC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1000.0 in TIVC stock with ownership of nearly -15.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tivic Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:TIVC] by around 2,474 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 37,951 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 20,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIVC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 37,300 shares during the same period.