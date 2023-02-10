The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain 33.17% so far this year. What now?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] gained 4.56% or 1.18 points to close at $27.06 with a heavy trading volume of 7287814 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that The AZEK® Company Announces February 2023 Investor Conference Schedule.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, announced today that Peter Clifford, CFO, and Jonathan Skelly, President, Residential Segment, will participate in the following investor conferences:.

Barclays 2023 Industrial Select ConferenceDate: Wednesday, February 22, 2023Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FLPresentation Time: 11:30am ET.

It opened the trading session at $29.275, the shares rose to $30.26 and dropped to $26.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZEK points out that the company has recorded 29.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -78.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, AZEK reached to a volume of 7287814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $24.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $21 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AZEK stock. On October 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AZEK shares from 29 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for AZEK stock

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.49 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.16, while it was recorded at 26.07 for the last single week of trading, and 19.66 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

There are presently around $4,132 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,096,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 19,095,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.74 million in AZEK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $257.25 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly -6.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 21,470,969 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 22,663,312 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 108,555,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,689,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,871,128 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,648,745 shares during the same period.