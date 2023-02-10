Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] Revenue clocked in at $19.04 billion, up 15.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE: THC] surged by $2.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $57.145 during the day while it closed the day at $56.50. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Tenet Reports Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Results; Provides 2023 Financial Outlook.

Net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders in fourth quarter 2022 was $102 million, or $0.92 per diluted share.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations1 of $1.96 in fourth quarter 2022.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation stock has also loss -2.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, THC stock has inclined by 39.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.92% and gained 15.80% year-on date.

The market cap for THC stock reached $6.21 billion, with 107.92 million shares outstanding and 106.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, THC reached a trading volume of 4339813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THC shares is $65.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83 to $111, while UBS kept a Buy rating on THC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenet Healthcare Corporation is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for THC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for THC in the course of the last twelve months was 25.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

THC stock trade performance evaluation

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, THC shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.87 for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.44, while it was recorded at 55.49 for the last single week of trading, and 55.63 for the last 200 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation go to -0.01%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,012 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,846,645, which is approximately 1.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,632,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $544.24 million in THC stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $457.63 million in THC stock with ownership of nearly 18.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE:THC] by around 13,463,505 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 14,453,349 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 78,489,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,406,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,367,126 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,301,230 shares during the same period.