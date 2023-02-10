TD Securities lifts New Gold Inc. [NGD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New Gold Inc. [AMEX: NGD] loss -2.86% or -0.03 points to close at $1.02 with a heavy trading volume of 3801746 shares. The company report on January 10, 2023 that New Gold Achieves Updated Production Guidance.

Provides Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter Financial Results and 2023 Operational Outlook.

It opened the trading session at $1.05, the shares rose to $1.06 and dropped to $1.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NGD points out that the company has recorded 25.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -67.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, NGD reached to a volume of 3801746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Gold Inc. [NGD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGD shares is $1.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for New Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $1 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc. stock. On September 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NGD shares from 1.75 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for NGD stock

New Gold Inc. [NGD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.07. With this latest performance, NGD shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for New Gold Inc. [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0851, while it was recorded at 1.0700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0206 for the last 200 days.

New Gold Inc. [NGD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc. [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.13 and a Gross Margin at +21.19. New Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88.

New Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

New Gold Inc. [NGD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Gold Inc. [NGD]

There are presently around $245 million, or 55.10% of NGD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 66,282,805, which is approximately 0.772% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 18,223,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.59 million in NGD stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $15.71 million in NGD stock with ownership of nearly -8.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in New Gold Inc. [AMEX:NGD] by around 45,229,916 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 32,836,910 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 162,085,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,152,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGD stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,972,163 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 14,909,365 shares during the same period.