Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] stock Downgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $16

Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMO] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.60 during the day while it closed the day at $11.90. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Sumo Logic to be Acquired by Francisco Partners for $1.7 Billion.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Sumo Logic stockholders will receive $12.05 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 57% to Sumo Logic’s unaffected closing stock price on January 20, 2023, the last full trading day prior to media reports regarding a possible transaction. Upon completion of the transaction, Sumo Logic will become a private company with enhanced ability to expand its market opportunity, innovate on its critical solutions, accelerate growth, and further its vision.

Sumo Logic Inc. stock has also loss -2.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SUMO stock has inclined by 72.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.49% and gained 46.91% year-on date.

The market cap for SUMO stock reached $1.44 billion, with 119.12 million shares outstanding and 113.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, SUMO reached a trading volume of 14091246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUMO shares is $11.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Sumo Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $24 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sumo Logic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumo Logic Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, SUMO shares gained by 61.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.87 for Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.96, while it was recorded at 12.02 for the last single week of trading, and 8.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.15 and a Gross Margin at +67.59. Sumo Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.04.

Sumo Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

There are presently around $1,009 million, or 74.20% of SUMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,441,550, which is approximately 8.339% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,127,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.62 million in SUMO stocks shares; and SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., currently with $76.73 million in SUMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sumo Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:SUMO] by around 10,708,183 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 8,385,356 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 65,724,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,817,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUMO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,826,592 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,597,213 shares during the same period.