Stifel lifts Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] loss -0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $53.62 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Van Morrison Announces 2023 Las Vegas Run at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino September 6, 8 & 9, 2023.

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

Legendary GRAMMY Award-winner Van Morrison has announced a three-night run of shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino September 6, 8 and 9, 2023. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. represents 214.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.25 billion with the latest information. CZR stock price has been found in the range of $53.43 to $56.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 3837372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $67.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $60 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

Trading performance analysis for CZR stock

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.31, while it was recorded at 54.15 for the last single week of trading, and 46.19 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $10,956 million, or 96.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,308,591, which is approximately 1.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,897,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.03 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 23,339,229 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 23,562,880 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 157,424,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,326,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,123,335 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,782,301 shares during the same period.